CB Alexander the Packers’ lone Pro Bowl selection in 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cornerback Jaire Alexander is the Packers lone Pro Bowl selection this year.

Alexander has a career high four interceptions, which is tied for fifth in the league. His 12 pass break-ups this year is tied for eighth in the NFL despite missing two games due to a groin injury.

This is the second Pro Bowl selection of Alexander’s career, making him the 13th defensive back in Packers history to be named to more than one Pro Bowl.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was named a first alternate this year.

Other alternates from the Packers include: DL Kenny Clark, RB Aaron Jones, DB/KR Keisean Nixon, QB Aaron Rodgers and LB Preston Smith.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.