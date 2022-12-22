CB Alexander the Packers’ lone Pro Bowl selection in 2022

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in action during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cornerback Jaire Alexander is the Packers lone Pro Bowl selection this year.

Alexander has a career high four interceptions, which is tied for fifth in the league. His 12 pass break-ups this year is tied for eighth in the NFL despite missing two games due to a groin injury.

This is the second Pro Bowl selection of Alexander’s career, making him the 13th defensive back in Packers history to be named to more than one Pro Bowl.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was named a first alternate this year.

Other alternates from the Packers include: DL Kenny Clark, RB Aaron Jones, DB/KR Keisean Nixon, QB Aaron Rodgers and LB Preston Smith.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
Laquan Taylor is charged in a shooting on Green Bay's west side on Nov. 18, 2022
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting

Latest News

Sargento presents a donation to Paul's Pantry through the Touchdowns for Hunger program with...
Packers score big for Sargento’s donation to Paul’s Pantry
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Packers face grueling 3-game stretch run in playoff bid
Lombardi-era player Gary Knafelc, longtime Packers announcer, dies at age 90
Mostly Packers fans hanging out outside Lambeau Field before the Packers-Rams Monday Night...
Green Bay fans brave the cold, back the Pack