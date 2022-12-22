Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar

Photos of a suspect in the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store in Sheboygan on Dec. 21, 2022
Photos of a suspect in the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store in Sheboygan on Dec. 21, 2022(Sheboygan Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone.

Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N. 15th St., showed a handgun, and demanded cash. He got some money and fled. No one was hurt. Police rarely say how much money is taken in robberies.

The suspect was of average height with light facial hair and either a mark or tattoo on the left side of his face. He wore a black, hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black beanie-style hat with some hair protuding. Photos provided by the police department appear to show a backpack or cinch sack.

If you think you recognize this description or the photos above, call the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
December 21 midmorning forecast
Drivers should use “extreme caution” due to potential blizzard conditions Friday
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next to a statue of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

Latest News

High speed chase map
Man under the influence of heroin leads police on wild chase
High speed chase map
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
Oshkosh Emergency Shelter
Oshkosh shelter almost closed
Oshkosh Emergency Shelter
Oshkosh Emergency Center avoids closing during winter storm