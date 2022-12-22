Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone.

Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N. 15th St., showed a handgun, and demanded cash. He got some money and fled. No one was hurt. Police rarely say how much money is taken in robberies.

The suspect was of average height with light facial hair and either a mark or tattoo on the left side of his face. He wore a black, hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black beanie-style hat with some hair protuding. Photos provided by the police department appear to show a backpack or cinch sack.

If you think you recognize this description or the photos above, call the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.

