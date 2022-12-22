Armed robbery in Sheboygan - suspect flees

(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On December 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM Sheboygan Police Officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar at 2821 N 15th St for an armed robbery. A white male entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. After obtaining money he fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, average height, possibly in his 20′s. He was wearing a black beanie style hat with some hair protruding, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. He had light facial hair and either a mark or tattoo on the left side of his face.

If anyone has information about this incident or can assist with identifying the suspect, please contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-33

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
Laquan Taylor is charged in a shooting on Green Bay's west side on Nov. 18, 2022
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting

Latest News

Valentin-Carlo family
Family is welcomed to Green bay community by Habitat For Humanity
Valentin-Carlo family
Open house offers Carmen and her three children heartwarming holiday welcome
Utility truck after heavy snowfall
Utilities prepare for possible outages during expected snowstorm
Utility truck after heavy snowfall
Local utilities on red alert during storm