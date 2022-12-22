Armed robbery in Sheboygan - suspect flees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On December 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM Sheboygan Police Officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar at 2821 N 15th St for an armed robbery. A white male entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. After obtaining money he fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, average height, possibly in his 20′s. He was wearing a black beanie style hat with some hair protruding, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. He had light facial hair and either a mark or tattoo on the left side of his face.

If anyone has information about this incident or can assist with identifying the suspect, please contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-33

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.