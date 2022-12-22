Appleton Community Blood Center worries about blood donation shortage during storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the winter storm still in full blast, Community Blood Center (CBC) has grave concerns about the current blood supply.

Winter weather often causes an increase in canceled blood donation appointments. Some blood drives have been canceled in advance of the weather, as well. It is vital that community members are scheduling donations and making it to blood drives or donor centers, when they can safely do so, in the coming days to ensure blood is available.

All healthy and eligible donors are encouraged to schedule a donation at communityblood.org or call (800) 280- 4102. The CBC will conduct a blood drive the day after Christmas, Dec 26, from 6.30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center (355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton).

All presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved CBC t-shirt and breakfast/lunch.

The Community Blood Center was established in 1955 and continues today as an independent nonprofit providing a safe and reliable blood supply to hospitals in the Midwest. CBC has donor centers in Wisconsin (Appleton, Oshkosh, Little Chute and Woodruff) and is opening a donor center in Chicago, Ill. in 2023. CBC hosts more than 100 blood drives every month. The Community Blood Center is a member of America’s Blood Centers (ABC) and Blood Centers of America.

