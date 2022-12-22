Appleton Community Blood Center worries about blood donation shortage during storm

Blood drive one day after Christmas with free lunch for donors
Blood Center
Blood Center(KTIV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the winter storm still in full blast, Community Blood Center (CBC) has grave concerns about the current blood supply.

Winter weather often causes an increase in canceled blood donation appointments. Some blood drives have been canceled in advance of the weather, as well. It is vital that community members are scheduling donations and making it to blood drives or donor centers, when they can safely do so, in the coming days to ensure blood is available.

All healthy and eligible donors are encouraged to schedule a donation at communityblood.org or call (800) 280- 4102. The CBC will conduct a blood drive the day after Christmas, Dec 26, from 6.30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center (355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton).

All presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved CBC t-shirt and breakfast/lunch.

The Community Blood Center was established in 1955 and continues today as an independent nonprofit providing a safe and reliable blood supply to hospitals in the Midwest. CBC has donor centers in Wisconsin (Appleton, Oshkosh, Little Chute and Woodruff) and is opening a donor center in Chicago, Ill. in 2023. CBC hosts more than 100 blood drives every month. The Community Blood Center is a member of America’s Blood Centers (ABC) and Blood Centers of America.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
December 21 midmorning forecast
Drivers should use “extreme caution” due to potential blizzard conditions Friday
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next to a statue of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

Latest News

Day to Day Warming Shelter
Winnebago County steps in, to prevent warming shelter from closing
Truck loading fuel on barge
Wisconsin Governor declares energy emergency
December 22 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Latest winter storm warning
Seth Genereau
Man bound over for trial in Clintonville carjacking case