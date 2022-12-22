Air travel is severely hampered by winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While some are braving the roads in these snowy conditions, others are trying to get away by plane for the Christmas holiday.

Jesse Funk, Public Information Office for the Appleton Airport, says staff are doing everything they can to accommodate travel plans for passengers.

The airport has special snowplows that are constantly sweeping the snow off the runways.

Airline employees say they’re trying to strategically re-route cancelled flights to accommodate as many people as they can.

Passengers at the Green Bay Austin Strobel International Airport are getting hit with the same issues - multiple delays and a few cancellations.

Staff at both airports are reminding travelers to practice patience while they wait. Jesse Funk advises: “Please be patient. The airlines, the airports, definitely want to get you to where you need to go. They’re doing their best to make everything happen. So, just be patient. It might be a while but we’ll get you on your way.”

Airport staff say nearby hotels have availability if passengers need somewhere to stay overnight.

They also recommend travelers keep their plans flexible, it at all possible.

