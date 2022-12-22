3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: For your sake, we hope it’s the most boring one yet!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If your child complains “I’m bored,” the correct response is “Good for you!”

In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, which we hope are 3 BORING MINUTES because we care about you, you’ll learn why researchers say we all need some boredom in our lives, why boredom is good for you, and why people who are bored might be onto something.

But first, Brad wants to talk about a situation up at the International Space Station.

Plus, tips from veterinarians to keep your pets from gaining weight during the holidays (surprisingly, “hoard all the cookies” did not make the list).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.