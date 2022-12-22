3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: For your sake, we hope it’s the most boring one yet!

If your child says "I'm bored," the correct response is "Good for you!"
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If your child complains “I’m bored,” the correct response is “Good for you!”

In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, which we hope are 3 BORING MINUTES because we care about you, you’ll learn why researchers say we all need some boredom in our lives, why boredom is good for you, and why people who are bored might be onto something.

But first, Brad wants to talk about a situation up at the International Space Station.

Plus, tips from veterinarians to keep your pets from gaining weight during the holidays (surprisingly, “hoard all the cookies” did not make the list).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
December 21 midmorning forecast
Drivers should use “extreme caution” due to potential blizzard conditions Friday
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next to a statue of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

Latest News

Homeless in cold weather
Oshkosh Emergency Center avoids closing during winter storm
Brad Spakowitz discusses a situation at the International Space Station
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: We need some boredom in our lives
Plane in snow at Green Bay Airport
Air travel poses many challenges due to winter storm
A person throws tear-able wrapping paper in the trash can (naughty!)
INTERVIEW: Holiday recycling