Winter storm hits during last-minute Christmas shopping

A Meijer grocery store
By Scott Koral
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the perfect storm at the worst possible time with holiday travel and last-minute Christmas shopping.

The potential snowstorm already has stores like Meijer in Howard preparing customers and employees earlier than expected for the holiday weekend.

The store director told us it already called in employees early to ensure their availability. Grocery shelves are well-stocked, and the gifts for last-minute shoppers are ready for customers of all ages.

Meijer, and stores like it, want all customers to be prepared not just for the storm but also understand employees are dealing with a much busier season than normal.

“Keep safety in mind. Have patience when they come. It is very busy today. Also, we’re going to be open through the storm. Like I said, snow usually doesn’t slow down Wisconsin, so we will be open and available. Christmas Eve hours are 7 p.m. -- 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- and then Christmas Day we will be closed,” store director Heidi Datema said.

Meijer and similar stores also suggest doing online shopping for delivery if you feel uncomfortable going out in the wintry mess we expect over the next couple days.

