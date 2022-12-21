A TWO-PART WINTER STORM THAT MIGHT END WITH A BLIZZARD

We’re tracking a serious winter storm through the rest of the week. It’s going to impact us over the next few days in TWO HALVES...

The first part of this winter storm will affect us tonight and Thursday with accumulating snow and slippery travel. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory during this time... Most of us will get 3-7″ by sunset tomorrow. Drivers should plan ahead and allow for extra travel time. Thursday’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

The second part of the winter storm impacts us through Friday and into early Saturday with more snow and high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch during this time frame. This COULD become a blizzard warning for some of us, as northwest winds gusting around 50 mph may cause whiteout conditions. Travel might become impossible in open country, as the new fallen snow blows and drifts with visibility near zero. There may be several area-wide power outages through Friday night and Saturday. Friday’s severe weather outlook is HIGH.

As the winter storm moves away, we’ll have bitter cold air and harsh wind chills. Those “feel-like temperatures” will be in the teens and twenties below zero at times during the Christmas weekend.

Stay tuned to WBAY-TV both on-air and online as we follow this major winter storm heading into the holiday weekend!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 1-5 MPH

THURSDAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Turning cloudy. Quite cold, but winds will be light. HIGH: 11

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow developing. Slippery travel late. LOW: 11, and rising through the teens

THURSDAY: Snow likely... 3-7″ for most folks. Slippery travel. Turning windy at NIGHT. HIGH: 27 LOW: 3

FRIDAY: More snow. High winds, causing blowing & drifting. A blizzard is possible. HIGH: 10 LOW: 2

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. Strong winds and blowing snow. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 9 LOW: 1

CHRISTMAS DAY: Harsh wind chills. Sunny and cold. HIGH: 9 LOW: -1

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 14 LOW: 0

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. HIGH: 19

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.