Storm preparation in full swing on all highways in the area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County’s Highway Department will have crews out as soon as the snow starts falling later tonight.

Since it is very cold outside, every driver should make sure not to get stuck anywhere for any extended period of time, and of course sliding of the road should be averted.

State Department of Transportation Officials, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol expressed concern over the upcoming storm. They are urging people to pack a survival kit in their vehicle before going anywhere, right now.

Many counties could also have tow bans in place during this storm which will limit a person’s ability to receive help and assistance. Unless it’s following a serious crash.

Other questions raised involve the closing of the interstates or other major highways and how to handle that.

The store director here says employees have already been called to ensure their availability. Grocery shelves are well-stocked and the gifts for last minute Christmas shoppers are ready for customers of all ages and sizes.

Meijer, and stores like it, want all customers to be prepared. Not just for the storm, but also with employees who are dealing with a much busier season than normal.

The majority of the plowing tonight won’t happen until after three in the morning. To ensure the roads are in the best shape possible for the morning commute.

