Storm preparation in full swing on all highways in the area

Snowplow generic
Snowplow generic(MGN)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County’s Highway Department will have crews out as soon as the snow starts falling later tonight.

Since it is very cold outside, every driver should make sure not to get stuck anywhere for any extended period of time, and of course sliding of the road should be averted.

State Department of Transportation Officials, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol expressed concern over the upcoming storm. They are urging people to pack a survival kit in their vehicle before going anywhere, right now.

Many counties could also have tow bans in place during this storm which will limit a person’s ability to receive help and assistance. Unless it’s following a serious crash.

Other questions raised involve the closing of the interstates or other major highways and how to handle that.

The store director here says employees have already been called to ensure their availability. Grocery shelves are well-stocked and the gifts for last minute Christmas shoppers are ready for customers of all ages and sizes.

Meijer, and stores like it, want all customers to be prepared. Not just for the storm, but also with employees who are dealing with a much busier season than normal.

The majority of the plowing tonight won’t happen until after three in the morning. To ensure the roads are in the best shape possible for the morning commute.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
Laquan Taylor is charged in a shooting on Green Bay's west side on Nov. 18, 2022
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River

Latest News

Fox Valley Santa
Fox Valley Santa pain-free thanks to medical technology
Covid 19 self test kit
Appleton Health Department warns of rise in Influenza and Covid 19
Appleton Police squad cars
Police, hazardous materials experts find suspected meth lab in Appleton
December 21 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blizzard conditions possible Friday