Police, hazardous materials experts find suspected meth lab in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The execution of a search warrant for suspected drug activity in Appleton was followed by a flurry of police activity late Wednesday morning.

Members of the Appleton Police Department SWAT team, and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation went to search an apartment on the 3000-block of S. Chain Dr. They found a 37-year-old man living there who had a warrant for his arrest.

Law enforcement found evidence the man was trying to produce methamphetamine on the property. Because of the potentially hazardous materials, the DCI’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Response Team, which has special training in hazmat situations, was brought in to assist with the warrant and remove the substances from the suspected drug lab.

Some neighboring apartments were evacuated temporarily as a precaution.

Police are referring the 37-year-old man, who wasn’t publicly identified, to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges. He’s in custody on the arrest warrant.

Police say the investigation will continue.

