Packers score big for Sargento’s donation to Paul’s Pantry

Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento made a big donation to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Tuesday.

Sargento has partnered with the Green Bay Packers for 20 years for the “Touchdowns for Hunger” program. Each time the Packers score a touchdown, Sargento donates $2,000 to food pantries.

Since this time last year, the Packers made it to the end zone 31 times.

Packers great Donald Driver was on-hand for the donation. He was a wide receiver for the Packers when the Touchdowns for Hunger program started, and he was no stranger to scoring touchdowns.

“When we think about the holiday season, this is why we do what we do. But this is not just for Christmas and Thanksgiving, this is a year-round process, and if we continue to make the impact in the community that we serve it’s exciting and we can put a smile on our face every single day,” he said.

Since Touchdowns for Hunger began, it’s contributed $1.7 million to food pantries, including $450,000 to Paul’s Pantry.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
Police lights graphic.
Two women arrested after fight involving a gun

Latest News

Neenah-Menasha Santa Float
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: The Santa Float
Toys for Tots donations nearly fill the floor space in the WBAY lobby after the LAST CALL toy...
Families choose Toys for Tots donations
AAA offers lifts to intoxicated drivers (and their cars) over the holidays
Featured Links