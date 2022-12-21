Neenah apartment fire sparked by heater plugged into extension cord

Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say improper use of extension cords with a heating device sparked an apartment fire early Wednesday.

At about 2:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building at 1316 Honeysuckle Lane. The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke in the building. They used a ladder to rescue a person from the building. They also rescued a dog and cat from an apartment.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue says the fire was contained to the apartment where it started. The apartment and a unit below were found to be “uninhabitable” due to the heavy smoke. The residents were displaced.

One person was taken to a hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

“The apartment did have working smoke detectors which ultimately prevented another fire death in the State of Wisconsin. However, the structure was not equipped with a fire sprinkler system or a fire alarm system,” reads a statement from the department.

Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Adam Dorn says the cause was improper use of extension cords with a heating device.

Neenah-Menasha received help from Town of Neenah, Village of Harrison, and City of Appleton.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue reminds residents to be careful with heating devices:

  • Working smoke detectors save lives. Test them monthly and change the batteries at least once a year.
  • When using space heaters, plug them directly into an outlet. Do not plug them into extension cords.
  • Extension cords should only be used for temporary purposes, and not for any type of appliance.
  • Never use three-prong plugs with outlets that only have two slots for the plug.
  • Do not cut off the ground pin to force a fit. This defeats the purpose of a three-prong plug and could lead to an electrical shock. Never force a plug into an outlet if it doesn’t fit.
  • Do not run through walls, doorways, ceilings or floors. If cord is covered, heat cannot escape, which may result in a fire hazard.

