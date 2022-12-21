Law enforcers are out to remind you to drive sober for the holidays

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter (file image)(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Wisconsin State Patrol are teaming up for a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign.

The enforcement campaign is already underway. The Green Bay Police Department, for example, has sent out five OWI deployments and one Click It or Ticket deployment. Last year its officers made 20 OWI arrests.

Officers are urging people to have a designated driver or find a safe ride home -- during the holidays and throughout the year. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also has a free Drive Sober app that uses your mobile device’s GPS to identify nearby taxi, bus, and designated driver services near you.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs through January 1.

