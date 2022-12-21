Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at historic Biltmore Estate

Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Hallmark Channel says it plans to shoot a movie at the historic Biltmore Estate in North Carolina next year for a “Countdown to Christmas” special.

WHNS reports “A Biltmore Christmas” movie will be part of the Hallmark schedule and filmed entirely on location at the estate starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

“The actual location of the Biltmore House is part of the story,” said Travis Tatham, Biltmore’s director of entertainment and event programming. “It’s the first time Hallmark has really had a venture like that.”

Production for the film is scheduled to start in January 2023 and debut as part of Hallmark’s Christmas special later in the year.

“Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, of Hallmark Media.

A spokesperson for the Hallmark Channel described “A Biltmore Christmas” as a love story with a little Christmas charm.

According to Hallmark, Lenz plays a screenwriter in the film who catches the eye of the other lead character played by Polaha. The two make an undeniable connection but need some Christmas magic to keep the curtain from closing on their love story while traveling through time.

“We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit,” DiPippo said.

The movie set will be closed to the public, but Biltmore guests will be able to see different furnishings in the house during filming, including Christmas decor from both the present day and the 1940s.

“We are super excited to be partnering with Hallmark,” Tatham said. “We think it’s two nationally-known brands coming together to create a really special memory.”

