Experts urge caution adjusting child safety seats for winter coats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During the holiday season, many Wisconsinites will find themselves on the road traveling to spend time with family or friends.

Safe Kids Worldwide and U.W. Kids offered these safety tips to optimize your family trips:

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, make sure your vehicle is removed from the garage when warming up the car and the tailpipe isn’t blocked by snow when you’re off the road.

Make sure to adjust your child’s seat harness outside of their coat first, then put it on again for warmth.

“Those puffy coats help keep your child warm definitely impacts the way the harness fits on your child, so we recommend putting your child in that car seat and then putting the harness, getting it nice and snug where it should need to be,” U.W. Pediatric Injury Prevention program manager Richelle Ethan said.

Also, prevent objects in the car from becoming a safety hazard. Put luggage and gifts in the trunk or safely secure them.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.