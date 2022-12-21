Drivers should use “extreme caution” due to potential blizzard conditions Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State officials are urging people to use extreme caution when traveling Friday due to the potential for blizzard conditions.

The winter storm will bring snow, high winds, reduced visibility, and cold temperatures.

The first part of this winter storm will affect us Wednesday night and Thursday with accumulating snow and slippery travel. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. Most of us will get 3-7 inches by sunset Thursday. Drivers should plan ahead and allow for extra travel time. Thursday’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

The second part of the winter storm impacts us through Friday and into early Saturday with more snow and high winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch during this time frame. This COULD become a blizzard warning for some of us, as northwest winds gusting around 50 mph may cause whiteout conditions. Travel might become impossible in open country, as the newly fallen snow blows and drifts with visibility near zero. There may be several area-wide power outages through Friday night and Saturday. Friday’s severe weather outlook is HIGH.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation warns that conditions may be “too challenging” for tow companies to help stranded or disabled vehicles.

“With subzero windchills expected, becoming stranded on the highway could turn dangerous for motorists,” reads a statement from the DOT.

Here are tips from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

Snow means slow. Allow extra travel time, following distance, and reduce your speed during winter conditions.

Be cautious on bridges, overpasses, and entrance and exit ramps.

Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicles. All vehicles require additional time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Avoid using cruise control in winter conditions.

Buckle up and put your phone down while driving. Every trip, every time.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and snowplows. Move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles.

Stay at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Make sure that you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.

In case of a crash or slide off, stay in the vehicle, turn on the hazards, call 911 and move vehicle(s) out of traffic if possible.

We Energies is urging people to make plans in case of power outages. The utility says all crews are on standby.

They recommend making a kit with these items:

Flashlights and extra batteries

Bottled water — half gallon/day per person

First-aid kit

Portable charging pack for cell phones and mobile devices

Specialty items for infants, seniors or disabled family members

We're preparing for a strong winter storm that could bring blizzard conditions and high winds.



