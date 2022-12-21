December blizzard: Links and important information

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Save 911 for life-threatening situations, fires, serious crashes, and crimes in progress. Otherwise, use your local law enforcement’s non-emergency number.

For Wisconsin traffic information, dial 511.

For school closings -- or churches, businesses, and other organizations) go to wbay.com/closings.

Blizzard Warning - Sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 miles per hour or greater. Blowing snow (falling or ground snow) is expected to reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile for three hours or longer.

Winter Storm Warning - Hazardous winter weather is imminent or occurring: heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet is imminent or occurring. Winter Storm Warnings are usually issued 12 to 24 hours in advance.

Winter Storm Watch - There is a possibility of a blizzard, heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet. Winter Storm Watches are usually issued 12 to 48 hours in advance.

Winter Weather Advisory - Accumulating snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and sleet is expected to cause significant inconveniences and could lead to life-threatening situations without caution or precautions.

Dangerous cold

Frostbite symptoms - Loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes; numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin. What to do: Go to a warm room. Soak in warm water. Use body heat to warm. Do not massage frostbitten areas or use a heating pad, which may cause more damage to the tissue.

Hypothermia symptoms - Unusually low body temperature (a temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency); shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, drowsiness. What to do: Go to a warm room. Warm the torso first—chest, neck, head and groin. Keep dry and wrapped up in warm blankets, including the head and neck. If anyone begins to show symptoms, call 911 immediately.

Preparation

Test the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors around your home. If you can’t remember the last time you changed the batteries, go ahead and replace them.

Check your furnace to make sure it is working properly. If you rely on heating oil or propane, make sure you have enough to last through the current period of cold temperatures and schedule a delivery before you start to run low.

Do not attempt to use gasoline or propane heaters or a grill to heat your home or garage. Those devices produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly in enclosed areas.

Prepare your vehicle for the possible effects of the cold weather. Keep the gas tank at least half-full. Pack an emergency kit with items such as food, water, extra blankets and warm clothing, booster cables, and a cell phone charger ( see related story ).

Make sure water pipes in unheated areas are properly insulated. If you have faucets served by exposed pipes, let water drip from them or run at a slow trickle to prevent freezing. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow heat to get to the pipes.

Dress for the weather

Indoors - Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. Use blankets. Bring pets inside. Eat regularly. Drink fluids, like water, juice, warm broth (avoid caffeinated or alcoholic drinks, which contribute to dehydration). Lower the thermostat to 65° F during the day, 55° F at night. Check on elderly neighbors, relatives and friends.

Outdoors - Wear layered clothing, including tightly woven and water-repellant outer garments; gloves or mittens; hat, ski mask or balaclava. Stay dry, because wet clothing offers less insulation. Cover your mouth to protect lungs from severely cold air; minimize talking and avoid taking deep breaths. Walk carefully on snowy or icy sidewalks (remember there could be ice under that snow). Avoid overexertion, such as shoveling, pushing a vehicle, or walking in deep snow. Be aware of signs of hypothermia or frostbite.

Sources: American Red Cross, Ready Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

