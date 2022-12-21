DANGEROUS WINTER STORM HEADING INTO CHRISTMAS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Some areas could get 7" of snow by sunset Thursday followed by ferocious winds Friday causing whiteouts and more snow on the roads
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We’re still tracking a serious winter storm through the rest of the week with significant impacts over the next few days.

This winter storm arrives tonight with light to moderate snow beginning after 9 p.m. Slippery and snow covered roads can be expected with 2-4″ by Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, most of Northeast Wisconsin will have 4-8″ of snow on the ground. It will be light, fluffy tonight... but should turn heavier/wetter Thursday morning.

Then as the steadier snow wrap up Thursday evening, the wind will begin to strengthen. Late gusts to 30 mph are possible Thursday, but northwest gusts of 40-50+ mph are expected all day Friday. Gusts could continue at 40+ mph on Saturday as well. Although we don’t expect more than 1-3″ of new snow Thursday night through Saturday morning, dangerous travel is still expected. Blowing snow will create reduced visibility and there is a significant threat of drifting snow. Combined with the cold, these conditions could be life-threatending if you’re not properly prepared.

Harsh wind chills are expected Friday through Christmas morning. Those “feel-like temperatures” will be in the teens and twenties below zero at times throughout the Christmas weekend.

Stay tuned to WBAY-TV both on-air and online as we follow this major winter storm heading into the holiday weekend!

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SW/W 10-15+ MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH LATE

FRIDAY: NW 20-30+ MPH, GUSTS TO 50 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow developing. Slippery travel late. 2-4″ by Thursday AM. LOW: 11 (rising through the night)

THURSDAY: Snow likely... overall 4-8″ for most folks. Slippery travel. Turning windy at NIGHT. HIGH: 28 LOW: 4

FRIDAY: High winds, causing blowing & drifting... dangerous travel. Harsh chills. Additional light snow east. HIGH: 10 LOW: 1

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. Strong winds and blowing snow. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 8 LOW: 0

CHRISTMAS DAY: Harsh wind chills. Mostly sunny, but cold. HIGH: 9 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Less wind with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 15 LOW: 0

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy but slightly milder. HIGH: 18 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow-mix across northern areas early. HIGH: 28

