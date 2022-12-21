Prosecutor: 21-charge complaint to be filed in Fox River boat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple criminal charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a man involved in a boat crash on the Fox River.

Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Wednesday for a hearing. Action 2 News was the only station there as Lindemann went before the court.

Charges were not filed during the hearing, but the prosecutor stated a complaint could be filed Wednesday. Assistant Attorney General Tara Jenswold says Lindemann is facing two felonies and 19 misdemeanors in the complaint.

Court records show Lindemann, 52, has been cited with Operate Boat while Intoxicated in Winnebago County. That’s not a criminal charge. It’s considered a non-traffic ordinance violation.

Action 2 News has reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Justice for details on the citation. A special prosecutor took over the case after social media posts sparked rumors of potential conflicts of interest within the county.

On July 9, Lindemann was operating a 45-foot powerboat on the Fox River when he hit a paddlewheel cruise boat with 43 people on board. Eleven people were hurt. Prosecutors say Lindemann fled the scene and turned himself in two days later.

Prosecutors said Lindemann was seen on camera drinking at Dockside Tavern, which he owns, prior to the crash, but Lindemann’s attorney suggested it can’t be proven whether it was actually alcohol in the glass.

In August, Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr announced he was handing the case to the DOJ because rumors on social media “helped create the appearance of conflict, even in the absence of an actual conflict.”

As law enforcement continued to investigate, it was discovered that some people in the office know some of the victims in the case.

“However, that alone would not have been something that would have required us to be off of the case,” Sparr writes.

“To have a properly functioning criminal justice system, we must first avoid real conflicts. Public trust in the process, and in outcomes of criminal cases, is also tremendously important, which means we also must avoid the appearance of conflict,” Sparr writes. “Given all the factors outlined in the memo, I have concluded that it is not possible for my office to prosecute this case without creating the appearance of conflict, and we are pursuing the appointment of a special prosecutor.”

