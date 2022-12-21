Prosecutor: 21-charge complaint to be filed in Fox River boat crash

Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel boat cruise on the Fox River on July 9, 2022(Winnebago County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple criminal charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a man involved in a boat crash on the Fox River.

Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Wednesday for a hearing. Action 2 News was the only station there as Lindemann went before the court.

Charges were not filed during the hearing, but the prosecutor stated a complaint could be filed Wednesday. Assistant Attorney General Tara Jenswold says Lindemann is facing two felonies and 19 misdemeanors in the complaint.

Court records show Lindemann, 52, has been cited with Operate Boat while Intoxicated in Winnebago County. That’s not a criminal charge. It’s considered a non-traffic ordinance violation.

Action 2 News has reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Justice for details on the citation. A special prosecutor took over the case after social media posts sparked rumors of potential conflicts of interest within the county.

On July 9, Lindemann was operating a 45-foot powerboat on the Fox River when he hit a paddlewheel cruise boat with 43 people on board. Eleven people were hurt. Prosecutors say Lindemann fled the scene and turned himself in two days later.

Prosecutors said Lindemann was seen on camera drinking at Dockside Tavern, which he owns, prior to the crash, but Lindemann’s attorney suggested it can’t be proven whether it was actually alcohol in the glass.

In August, Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr announced he was handing the case to the DOJ because rumors on social media “helped create the appearance of conflict, even in the absence of an actual conflict.”

As law enforcement continued to investigate, it was discovered that some people in the office know some of the victims in the case.

“However, that alone would not have been something that would have required us to be off of the case,” Sparr writes.

“To have a properly functioning criminal justice system, we must first avoid real conflicts. Public trust in the process, and in outcomes of criminal cases, is also tremendously important, which means we also must avoid the appearance of conflict,” Sparr writes. “Given all the factors outlined in the memo, I have concluded that it is not possible for my office to prosecute this case without creating the appearance of conflict, and we are pursuing the appointment of a special prosecutor.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
Laquan Taylor is charged in a shooting on Green Bay's west side on Nov. 18, 2022
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

Latest News

Trees for Troops tag
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Trees for Troops
December 21 midmorning forecast
Drivers should use “extreme caution” due to potential blizzard conditions Friday
December 21 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the snow storm
Matthew Banta is charged with pointing a loaded gun at a Waupaca officer.
Man convicted in Waupaca protest violence