BIG WINTER STORM TO END THE WORK WEEK

Although winds will be light tonight, wind chills will be as cold as -5° to -20° around the region. Actual temperatures will fall into the single digits below zero away from Lake Michigan with positive single digits Lakeside.

Clouds thicken on Wednesday and temperatures will slowly climb into the teens by the afternoon. Oddly enough, temperatures will continue to warm Wednesday night as light snow arrives. The first flakes could fall during the late afternoon with steadier snow moving in after 8 p.m. Snow showers will continue overnight and that kicks off are latest stretch of First Alert Weather Days.

Phase #1 will be a round of light snow from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Most of Northeast Wisconsin will receive 3-7″ of snow through that time. Wind speeds won’t be strong initially but they’ll increase by late Thursday.

Phase #2 will be Thursday night through Saturday morning. This is when the strongest winds are expected, some gusts 40-60 mph! Strong wind will cause blowing snow, drifting, and reduced visibilities. Additional new snow is possible on Friday but the extent of it depends on the track of a low pressure center over in Michigan. Regardless of any new snow, near white-out conditions will be possible.

Travel may become very treacherous across the region Thursday through Saturday. Potential blizzard-like conditions could develop so stay tuned for updated forecast and travel information over the coming days. One thing is certain, we ARE getting a White (and very cold) Christmas this year. Temperatures should gradually moderate next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/SE 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: W/NW 10-15+ MPH, LATE GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy. Bitter cold wind chills from -5 to -20. LOW: -3

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cold. Light snow develops by evening. HIGH: 15 LOW: Rising temperatures all night

THURSDAY: Snow... 3″ to 7″ possible by evening. Slippery travel. Turning windy late. HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Strong winds, causing blowing & drifting. Blizzard conditions are possible. Additional new snow is uncertain. HIGH: 17 LOW: 5

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly sunny sunny with lingering flakes. Strong winds and blowing snow. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 11 LOW: -2

CHRISTMAS DAY: Morning sunshine with with increasing clouds late. Bitter cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 10 LOW: 2

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible... especially early. HIGH: 17 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. HIGH: 21

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.