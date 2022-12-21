BIG WINTER STORM TO END THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
It's not just the amount of snow: It's the strength of the wind blowing it around creating significant travel hazards
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Although winds will be light tonight, wind chills will be as cold as -5° to -20° around the region. Actual temperatures will fall into the single digits below zero away from Lake Michigan with positive single digits Lakeside.

Clouds thicken on Wednesday and temperatures will slowly climb into the teens by the afternoon. Oddly enough, temperatures will continue to warm Wednesday night as light snow arrives. The first flakes could fall during the late afternoon with steadier snow moving in after 8 p.m. Snow showers will continue overnight and that kicks off are latest stretch of First Alert Weather Days.

Phase #1 will be a round of light snow from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Most of Northeast Wisconsin will receive 3-7″ of snow through that time. Wind speeds won’t be strong initially but they’ll increase by late Thursday.

Phase #2 will be Thursday night through Saturday morning. This is when the strongest winds are expected, some gusts 40-60 mph! Strong wind will cause blowing snow, drifting, and reduced visibilities. Additional new snow is possible on Friday but the extent of it depends on the track of a low pressure center over in Michigan. Regardless of any new snow, near white-out conditions will be possible.

Travel may become very treacherous across the region Thursday through Saturday. Potential blizzard-like conditions could develop so stay tuned for updated forecast and travel information over the coming days. One thing is certain, we ARE getting a White (and very cold) Christmas this year. Temperatures should gradually moderate next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/SE 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: W/NW 10-15+ MPH, LATE GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy. Bitter cold wind chills from -5 to -20. LOW: -3

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cold. Light snow develops by evening. HIGH: 15 LOW: Rising temperatures all night

THURSDAY: Snow... 3″ to 7″ possible by evening. Slippery travel. Turning windy late. HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Strong winds, causing blowing & drifting. Blizzard conditions are possible. Additional new snow is uncertain. HIGH: 17 LOW: 5

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly sunny sunny with lingering flakes. Strong winds and blowing snow. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 11 LOW: -2

CHRISTMAS DAY: Morning sunshine with with increasing clouds late. Bitter cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 10 LOW: 2

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible... especially early. HIGH: 17 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. HIGH: 21

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
Laquan Taylor is charged in a shooting on Green Bay's west side on Nov. 18, 2022
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather
COLD THROUGH WEDNESDAY, BIG WINTER STORM TO END THE WORK WEEK
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sub-zero chills then blizzard conditions
Airline ticket counters at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (WBAY file image)
Winter storm expected to impact flights: What to know before you go
Drivers are facing tough winter conditions and frigid temperatures
DEBRIEF: Winter storm readiness