Ashwaubenon Students surprise school volunteer with 90th Birthday celebration

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of students gave a reading volunteer the Birthday surprise of a lifetime.

Jerry Menne has been volunteering to read to kids at the school for the past 14 years. At 10 AM every Wednesday, he spends his time reading to the kids, or having them read to him.

Today, the students and staff at Valley View Elementary School in Aushwaubenon wanted to show Menne just how much he means to them.

All the students gathered in the gymnasium, and surprised Menne by singing Happy Birthday to him, followed by a few speeches about Menne from staff members.

“He’s really special and funny and nice!” says Bryce Oettinger, a 4th grader at Valley View.

“He’s all about students, he’s all about his community, and everything he does is about the students here at Valley View,” said Kurt Weyner, the school’s Superintendent.

Among the many reasons Menne spends time volunteering, is because his own children attended Valley View.

“Our children went to school here, and this was a bunch of years ago when Valley View was really booming.. As it is now,” said Menne.

He’s encouraging others to volunteer in the community, if they have the time.

“I didn’t deserve it really because I enjoy coming here to volunteer and I would encourage other people to do the same. I get more out of it than I give,” said Menne.

School staff and Menne’s wife helped coordinate the celebration. Students decorated 90 candles for his Birthday poster. It’s a day he says he will never forget.

“It’s one of the things that keeps me going,” said Menne. “I’ll be 90, and I’ve enjoyed all 90 years.”

