Ashwaubenon Students surprise school volunteer with 90th Birthday celebration

Valley View Elementary celebrates Jerry’s 90th
Big surprise celebration for 90th birthday at elementary school
By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of students gave a reading volunteer the Birthday surprise of a lifetime.

Jerry Menne has been volunteering to read to kids at the school for the past 14 years. At 10 AM every Wednesday, he spends his time reading to the kids, or having them read to him.

Today, the students and staff at Valley View Elementary School in Aushwaubenon wanted to show Menne just how much he means to them.

All the students gathered in the gymnasium, and surprised Menne by singing Happy Birthday to him, followed by a few speeches about Menne from staff members.

“He’s really special and funny and nice!” says Bryce Oettinger, a 4th grader at Valley View.

“He’s all about students, he’s all about his community, and everything he does is about the students here at Valley View,” said Kurt Weyner, the school’s Superintendent.

Among the many reasons Menne spends time volunteering, is because his own children attended Valley View.

“Our children went to school here, and this was a bunch of years ago when Valley View was really booming.. As it is now,” said Menne.

He’s encouraging others to volunteer in the community, if they have the time.

“I didn’t deserve it really because I enjoy coming here to volunteer and I would encourage other people to do the same. I get more out of it than I give,” said Menne.

School staff and Menne’s wife helped coordinate the celebration. Students decorated 90 candles for his Birthday poster. It’s a day he says he will never forget.

“It’s one of the things that keeps me going,” said Menne. “I’ll be 90, and I’ve enjoyed all 90 years.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
Laquan Taylor is charged in a shooting on Green Bay's west side on Nov. 18, 2022
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting
Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River

Latest News

90-year old birthday kid
Big surprise celebration for 90th birthday at elementary school
The report stated $150 was transferred into the suspect’s Zelle account to purchase the dogs.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New species, puppy DNA, and broken bones
Winter traffic in the Fox Valley
Roads prepared for this winter storm
Charges filed in powerboat accident
Charges filed against man after paddleboat incident
Checkout lanes at the Meijer store in Howard
With storm coming, stores expect a shopping rush