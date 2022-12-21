Appleton Health Department warns of rise in Influenza and Covid 19

Wastewater analysis provides insight
Covid 19 self test kit
Covid 19 self test kit(WBTV File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite the CDC Community Level indicating lowrelative risk in Appleton for COVID-19, please be advised that the Wastewater data indicates that community levels of COVID-19 in Appleton are very high.

The Appleton Health Department recommends following the Center for Diseases Control’s community level guidelines for medium, which are:

• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, wear a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.

