Appleton Health Department warns of rise in Influenza and Covid 19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite the CDC Community Level indicating lowrelative risk in Appleton for COVID-19, please be advised that the Wastewater data indicates that community levels of COVID-19 in Appleton are very high.

The Appleton Health Department recommends following the Center for Diseases Control’s community level guidelines for medium, which are:

• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, wear a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.

