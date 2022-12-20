Wisconsin reports first child flu death of season

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has reported the first child flu death of the 2022-23 season.

The Department of Health Services made the announcement Tuesday but did not release information about the patient or where they died.

“DHS is saddened to report the first death of a child from influenza in Wisconsin this season,” said DHS Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “Flu cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shot as soon as possible. It is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during flu season.”

DHS encourages everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against the flu. Early data shows the vaccine is a match to current strains.

DHS says vaccines can reduce or prevent symptoms of the flu.

You can find information on flu vaccines by calling 877-947-2211 or visiting the https://www.vaccines.gov/ website.

Local health officials say people should also try to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and RSV.

All three illnesses have the potential to be severe for young children, people who are immunocompromised, and older adults.

CLICK HERE for Wisconsin respiratory virus reports.

DHS recommends these additional steps to stay healthy this season:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

