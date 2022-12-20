Winter storm expected to impact flights: What to know before you go

The harsh weather is expected to impact air and ground travel. What to know before you fly....
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The harsh weather we’re expecting before Christmas is likely to impact holiday travel plans in the air. Those who are flying in or out should be prepared prior to the storm.

Officials at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and Appleton International Airport expect the snow to hit the area hard, but airport officials want to get you where you need to go and when you’re expecting to get there.

With the easing of pandemic-era rules, more people are expected to use air travel this holiday weekend. Appleton is seeing a 25% increase in passengers this week compared to a similar period last year.

But last year, thousands of passengers were stranded due to weather and staffing shortages. This time, despite the forecast, one airport official in Appleton says he doesn’t expect any weather-related delays.

”Northern airports, including Appleton here, we know how to deal with snow,” Jesse Funk, public information officer for Appleton’s airport, said. “We’ve been training our crews since November. They’ve dealt with a couple of snow events already and the one last night. So, we’re out there. We’re ready to go. We’re ready to get you on your way and to your holiday destination.”

Both Green Bay and Appleton airports say passengers should follow their airline’s app for the latest information on their flights.

You can also call the airline about getting a waiver before your flight to reschedule for another time.

