Tickets on sale now for 70th EAA AirVenture convention

(WBAY)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are now on sale for the 70th edition of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the world’s largest fly-in convention and the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual gathering.

The convention begins July 24 and runs until July 30 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

“Next summer’s event is an opportunity to ‘Celebrate 70 Years of Dreamers and Doers’ for EAA and for AirVenture,” says Jack Pelton, EAA’s CEO and chairman of the board. “There is no other event that showcases the breadth and depth of the aviation community as AirVenture, just as EAA brings together aviation enthusiasts regardless of their interest or background. Celebrating this milestone will be a major part of activities at Oshkosh in 2023.”

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh welcomes more than 10,000 aircraft each year, along with an attendance of more than 600,000. The seven-day gathering features the latest innovations and aircraft from around the world, as well as a broad spectrum of airplanes from more than a century of aviation history on display in the air and on the ground.

Along with nine air shows over seven days, AirVenture 2023 will include 1,500 forums, workshops, and seminars plus more than 800 aviation exhibitors. Pre-purchase options also include camping credentials and early-bird merchandise, with additional special offers available as they are finalized.

Again in 2023, all attendees ages 18 and under are admitted free, supported in part by The Boeing Company. In addition, EAA members who purchase admissions prior to June 15 are eligible to receive their admission wristbands in advance via the Express Arrival program. Early purchase discounts are also available on both daily and weekly admissions. While admissions are available at the gate, early online purchase gives the best discounts, options for faster entry to the grounds, and additional information and insights prior to the event.

“The programs and activities that will be announced in the coming months, as they are finalized, will make this year’s gathering at Oshkosh unforgettable, so we wanted to make tickets available now for the many people who make AirVenture part of their holiday gift lists,” Pelton says. “It’s going to be a great year and we’re already eager to have the world of flight back at Oshkosh next summer.”

To find tickets and more information click here.

