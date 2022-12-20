A SLIPPERY START TODAY... THEN A BIG STORM TO END THE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Last night’s snow came through as expected, with many folks picking up a fresh inch or two. Even though the snow is ending, our morning commute will be slippery. The side and secondary roads in particular will be snowpacked, so drivers should allow for extra travel time.

Skies will be clearing out this morning... But even though sunshine will return to the area, our temperatures will be getting colder. A brisk west wind will cause temperatures to drop from the 20s, down into the teens. Wind chills late in the day will fall below zero. With fair skies tonight, our “feel-like temperatures” will vary from -5 to -20.

Heads-up, Thursday and Friday are now First Alert Weather Days... A major winter storm is expected to blow through the region. Several inches of snow are likely, which will snarl any travel across the area. This intense winter storm will also drive northwest winds gusting around 40-50 mph through Wisconsin. We might be dealing with blizzard-like conditions Thursday night and into Friday. Along with the possible whiteout conditions, we’ll have plenty of blowing and drifting, which may last all the way into Saturday.

The bottom-line is that we should all pay close attention to the forecast as we get closer to Christmas, especially if you have travel plans... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/NE 1-5 MPH

TODAY: Slippery travel this morning. Sunshine returns. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 24, then falling into the teens

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Snappy cold. Wind chills: -5 to -20. LOW: 0

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cold. Light snow develops at NIGHT... First day of winter! HIGH: 13 LOW: 12, then rising

THURSDAY: Snow... Several inches likely. Slippery travel. Turning windy late. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: More snow. Strong winds, causing blowing & drifting. A blizzard is possible. HIGH: 20 LOW: 8

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly sunny sunny with lingering flakes. Strong winds and blowing snow. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 13 LOW: 1

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Bitter cold with less wind. HIGH: 11 LOW: 5

MONDAY: Partly sunny and blustery. A chance of snow showers. HIGH: 16

