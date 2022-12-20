Police remind about policy after dozens of bags turned away at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say 129 “prohibited bags” were turned away at the gates of Lambeau Field Monday night.

Officers say they want to remind fans of the NFL’s carry-in policy ahead of upcoming Packers home games.

Fans are allowed to carry in a clear bag no larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches or a one-gallon, clear plastic bag.

Small clutch purses “the size of a woman’s hand” but no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches are permitted. They will be subject to search.

Clothing and blankets can be carried loosely or in an approved bag.

“Prohibited items must be returned to your vehicle or they will be confiscated and discarded,” reads a statement on the Packers website.

Have questions? CLICK HERE for the entire carry-in policy for Lambeau Field.

Police say they responded to 26 calls to Lambeau Field during the Packers’ 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two people were arrested and five were ejected for misconduct.

