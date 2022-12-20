Lombardi-era player Gary Knafelc, longtime Packers announcer, dies at age 90

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay Packers legend passed away Monday morning. Gary Knafelc was 90 years old.

Knafelc played for the Packers from 1954 to 1962 under head coach Vince Lombardi.

He caught the game-winning touchdown in the first game ever played at Lambeau Field, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1976.

Knafelc went on to be the announcer for Packers home games for 40 years, from 1964 to 2004.

