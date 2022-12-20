Lombardi-era player Gary Knafelc, longtime Packers announcer, dies at age 90

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay Packers legend passed away Monday morning. Gary Knafelc was 90 years old.

Knafelc played for the Packers from 1954 to 1962 under head coach Vince Lombardi.

He caught the game-winning touchdown in the first game ever played at Lambeau Field, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1976.

Knafelc went on to be the announcer for Packers home games for 40 years, from 1964 to 2004.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at crime scene
Appleton Police investigate shooting incident
32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Discover Ice Fishing Kearney brought out experienced ice fishers as well as those who are just...
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment

Latest News

Mostly Packers fans hanging out outside Lambeau Field before the Packers-Rams Monday Night...
Green Bay fans brave the cold, back the Pack
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates a touchdown against the Los angles...
Packers defeat Rams 24-12 to keep playoff hopes alive
Rhonda Chandler (center), founder of the non-profit Lovin' the Skin I'm In, is presented with a...
Green Bay Packers honor “Changemaker”
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers release WR Watkins, sign RB Taylor off practice squad