Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting

Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting into a home on He-Nis-Ra on the city's west side
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is in custody for a shooting on Green Bay’s west side last month, where gunfire entered a home with a woman and two children inside.

Laquan Taylor, 20, is charged with one count of party to the crime of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of party to the crime of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

Green Bay police say Taylor was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Tuesday for an unrelated incident. Police found a firearm they believe was used in the November 18 shooting.

No one was hurt, but police say gunfire “struck and entered the home” on the 2500-block of He-Nis-Ra Lane where a 55-year-old woman was inside with her 14-year-old niece and a 9-month-old boy.

There were 7 bullet holes -- 3 through front windows -- 2 of those striking the couch -- 2 in the front door, 1 in the garage door, and 1 in a pillar. Police found 10 shell casings in the road.

Police are still looking for a second suspect. This report will be updated.

