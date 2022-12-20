INTERVIEW: Holiday fire prevention

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a sad statistic for this time of year: 51 people have died in home fires in Wisconsin so far in 2022 compared to 40 deaths last year.

There were two recent deadly fires in Watertown and LaCrosse. The fire in Watertown claimed the lives of 3 children.

The increase in fire fatalities in our state mirrors a rise around the country. So far, there have been 2,129 home fire deaths nationwide this year. The Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association released a warning with the numbers, “Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths.”

We spoke with Adam Dorn, assistant fire chief and fire marshal with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue. We talked about whether fire fatalities, or at least a majority of them, are preventable, and why the holidays are a special concern for firefighters. He also shared fire safety tips he wants you to remember and practice.

