How you can help as Salvation Army enters final push for Christmas Campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is making its final push to collect donations during the Christmas Campaign.

Several events are scheduled for Christmas week. As of this publication, the Salvation Army has reached just 60 percent of the $1.3 million goal.

There are Red Kettle Match Days on Tuesday and Friday.

On Tuesday, J.J. Keller Foundation will match all virtual donations up to $15,000. CLICK HERE to donate.

On Friday, WPS will match all donations to red kettles up to $10,000.

Christmas Distribution is Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the former Shopko East Town Mall location. Pre-registered families will receive toys and food baskets. Again, this is for pre-registered families only.

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help with the distribution and Spanish translators. CLICK HERE to find out how you can volunteer.

Friday is the Community Christmas Lunch sponsored by Schreiber Foods. The lunch is 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. at 626 Union Ct.

Christmas Eve is the final day for bell-ringing and red kettles. Volunteers are still needed to ring bells. CLICK HERE to find out how you can help.

