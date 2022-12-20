Families choose Toys for Tots donations

Your generosity ensures kids will have something under their tree this Christmas. Parents began picking up the perfect gifts. (Kids: Close your eyes.)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Because of your generosity, thousands of children in underprivileged families are going to have gifts under their Christmas trees. Your generous donations to Toys for Tots are making their way to families and into their homes.

Over the next three days, the Salvation Army is expecting to give gifts to around 5,000 kids in at least 1,600 registered families.

The Salvation Army is also partnering up with the Friends of Brown County Library’s Give-a-Kid-a-Book campaign, which will provide each child with two specially-picked books. Families will also receive a food basket for the holidays.

Workers at the Salvation Army love this time of year due to the sheer amount of gratitude from every part of the community.

“Every single parent is thanking their volunteer, or thanking the person taking the gifts out to the car for them, or just thanking us for being here to help coordinate this, and also all the unknown people in our community who generously donated these toys. Without them, we wouldn’t be here,” Nan Pahl with the Green Bay Salvation Army chapter said.

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to help out during this time, particularly people who can speak Spanish or can help load cars.

Click here to learn about volunteering your time.

