COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Manitowoc’s aluminum trees

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. Tonight, the special Christmas trees that were made in Manitowoc.

Christmas is only a few days away, and you may still be looking for a tree to put the gifts under. You could chop one down. You could buy a pre-lit tree at the department store. Or you could go back in time and get the one your grandmother had.

Off the shores of Lake Michigan, tucked away in Manitowoc,…

They shine.

They sparkle.

They spin.

Welcome to Tinsel Town.

The town that put the aluminum Christmas tree on the map: Evergleam. Now on full display through downtown Manitowoc.

“This would be what you would typically see in a ‘60′s home, because it would be a hodge-podge of everybody’s ornaments -- stuff from Grandma’s, some from whomever had ornaments would put them on there,” Cathy Karl, treasurer for Manitowoc Aluminum Kitch-mas Inc, said.

“These are things you grew up with. And so I think that there’s a generation now that remembers that kind of simple time,” Manitowoc Aluminum Kitch-mas prseident Barbara Bundy-Jost said.

Evergleam trees were “all the rage” from 1959 to the mid-1970′s.

While they weren’t the first aluminum trees, they were the most inexpensive and the smallest to fit inside your car to take them home.

Karl and Bundy-Jost hope to show that Manitowoc, thanks to its history of being an aluminum manufacturing town, is important to the “old” Christmas spirit.

“Aluminum manufacturing for the last 100 years has been key to helping the middle-class in Manitowoc live a good, healthy lifestyle. So, we really feel that young people should come to town or live in town and respect the history of where they’re living. So, we would like to preserve that history,” Bundy-Jost said.

That preservation began in 2015, when a man from Manitowoc came back with several Evergleam trees to put on display in his old hometown.

He asked Karl, then the president of the neighborhood association, if she would be interested.

At first, she wasn’t, but relented only if the man would do most of the work, which he did.

“He and I started kind of started it by ourselves, and then it just kind of kept expanding and expanding,” Karl said.

“It’s an important piece of bringing people to our community. We live in a beautiful spot. We have a lake, we have a river, and we’ve got this bustling downtown full of glittering trees, and I think that that’s a wonderful thing to share,” said Bundy-Jost.

The Manitowoc Kitch-mas group offers guided tours of Evergleams on 8th through downtown. You can enjoy them either by trolley or walking tour to get some extra steps in. You’ll have to do that by New Year’s.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.