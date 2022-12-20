COLD THROUGH WEDNESDAY, BIG WINTER STORM TO END THE WORK WEEK

The rest of our Tuesday will feature fair skies but temperatures will will continue to cool. Look for single digits to develop by mid evening with wind chills dipping below zero. Lows tonight will be in the single digits above and below zero with wind chill values -5° to -20° around the region. Wind speeds will taper off late tonight.

Clouds return on Wednesday. It’ll be a cold start and temperatures will slowly climb into the teens by the afternoon for most of us. Oddly enough, temperatures will continue to warm Wednesday evening/night and that’s when highs for the day may actually occur. Light snow develops by early evening.

Winter Storm Headlines (WBAY)

Thursday and Friday are now First Alert Weather Days due to a major winter storm heading our way. It will move through in 2 phases. Phase #1 will be from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. A good 3″ to 7″ of snow may fall across the area during this time. Wind speeds won’t be strong initially but they’ll increase by late Thursday. Phase #2 will be Thursday night through Saturday morning. This is when the strongest winds are expected, some gusts 40-60 mph! Strong wind will cause blowing snow, drifting, and reduced visibilities. Additional new snow is possible on Friday but the extent of it depends on the track of a low pressure center over in Michigan. Recent model trends suggest the low center may track a little farther east that originally thought. This would lower new snow amounts for Friday in our area if it pans out. We shall see. Either way, it will be windy.

Travel may become very treacherous across the region Thursday through Saturday. Potential blizzard-like conditions could develop so stay tuned for updated forecast and travel information over the coming days. One this is certain, we ARE getting a White (and very cold) Christmas this year.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-25 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/NE 1-5 MPH

TODAY: Sunny but brisk. HIGH: Falling temperatures into the single digits by early evening

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Bitter cold wind chills from -5 to -20. LOW: -3

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cold. Light snow develops by evening. HIGH: 15 LOW: Rising temperatures all night

THURSDAY: Snow... 3″ to 7″ possible by evening. Slippery travel. Turning windy late. HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Strong winds, causing blowing & drifting. Blizzard conditions are possible. Additional new snow is uncertain. HIGH: 18 LOW: 7

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly sunny sunny with lingering flakes. Strong winds and blowing snow. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 13 LOW: -2

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny with with increasing clouds late. Bitter cold with less wind. HIGH: 11 LOW: 2

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible. HIGH: 20

