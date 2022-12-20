Attorney appointed for man charged in Green Bay girl’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl, according to online court records.

On Dec. 19, a public defender was appointed to the case of Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35.

Court records show Jevon Jones Jaconi was entered as Leavy-Carter’s attorney. This ends weeks of searching for someone to represent Leavy-Carter.

Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on the 1600 block of Amy St. on October 17. He’s charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon.

According to the criminal complaint, Skye Bleu and her cousins were playing in the apartment. The children said Leavy-Carter showed them a gun that flashed a red light on the wall and handed it to one of the children. A girl told investigators “she had the gun, and she touched the wrong button, and it came out like fire, and it hit [Skye Bleu].”

The State Public Defender’s Office has struggled to find attorneys willing to take public defender cases due to the rate of pay.

During a hearing on Dec. 9, Leavy-Carter expressed concerns over the struggle to find an attorney.

“There’s attorneys that don’t even want to work cases that’s not even here, so that’s not even our right. We’re losing our rights as far as that,” he protested. “We just gotta sit in here to rot? There’s people spending two years, six years, five years without an attorney.”

Leavy-Carter has been bound over for trial in the case. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 9.

