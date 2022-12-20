AAA offers lifts to intoxicated drivers (and their cars) over the holidays

(mgn)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AAA wants to offer Wisconsin residents another way to get home safely over the holidays. The organization’s Tow to Go program will return Friday evening and run through the New Year.

During that time, AAA will provide a free ride to intoxicated drivers – and their vehicles – who do not have another way home. The organization does remind everyone heading out to a holiday celebration to plan ahead by selecting a designated driver, staying where they are, or finding other safe transportation.

The number for a Tow to Go ride is: 855-286-9246.

The program will run from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2. It is only available in 10 states, including Wisconsin. However, the agency notes rides may not be available to some rural destinations or during severe weather.

The Tow to Go initiative has provided more than 25,000 rides in the more than two decades since its launch, AAA explained.

According to AAA’s website, the guidelines for Tow to Go are:

  • Free confidential ride available to AAA Members and non-members.
  • The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

