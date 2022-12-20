3 shot on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were shot on the east side of Green Bay early Tuesday.

All victims are being treated at local hospitals, police say.

Officers have not said if they are looking for a suspect.

At about 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with injuries.

During the investigation, a third male was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

“As of this time we do not believe this was a random incident, however, the investigation is ongoing,” says Capt. Jeff Brester.

If you have any information, call Green Bay Police department at 920-448-3200. Leave an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at (920) 432-STOP, on the web at www.432stop.com, or by texting GBTIP and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

