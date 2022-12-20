3 shot on Green Bay’s east side

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were shot on the east side of Green Bay early Tuesday.

All victims are being treated at local hospitals, police say.

Officers have not said if they are looking for a suspect.

At about 12:08 a.m., officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with injuries.

During the investigation, a third male was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

“As of this time we do not believe this was a random incident, however, the investigation is ongoing,” says Capt. Jeff Brester.

If you have any information, call Green Bay Police department at 920-448-3200. Leave an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at (920) 432-STOP, on the web at www.432stop.com, or by texting GBTIP and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Police lights graphic.
Two women arrested after fight involving a gun
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says
Police at crime scene
Appleton Police investigate shooting incident

Latest News

Lombardi-era player Gary Knafelc, longtime Packers announcer, dies at age 90
Mostly Packers fans hanging out outside Lambeau Field before the Packers-Rams Monday Night...
Green Bay fans brave the cold, back the Pack
Fans fill the plaza outside Lambeau Field for a Monday Night Football game
Packers fans bundle up, stick with their team
Aluminum Christmas trees on display in Manitowoc
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Evergleams