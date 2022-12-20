3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Odds and ends? Nope, just the ends

Odds and ends? Nope, just the ends. Here's news that Brad couldn't squeeze in during other segments.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The New York Times has “All the news that’s fit to print.” Today, Brad Spakowitz has “All the news that wouldn’t fit.”

Brad only has 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES to go into great -- and some would say “minute” -- detail (see what I did there?) about fascinating -- some would say “brilliant” -- subjects (I’m on a roll).

Sometimes, he runs out of time and doesn’t make it to what was going to be his last topic of the day.

So today, Brad is making time to bring you the “ends” of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 dogs and puppies rescued from large-scale breeders in the South are prepared for adoption in...
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 32 dogs, puppies rescued from breeders
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Police lights graphic.
Two women arrested after fight involving a gun
EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family

Latest News

Emergency supplies
Have a winter emergency kit
Fire damage on Wisconsin home
INTERVIEW: Holiday fire prevention
Brad Spakowitz introduces you to John McFall (pictured), the first "para-astronaut"
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: All the news that wouldn't fit
Food catches fire on the stove
INTERVIEW: Holiday fire prevention