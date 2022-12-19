Two women arrested after fight involving a gun

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A shot was fired from a handgun during an argument in Oshkosh Sunday night.

Police were called to the 1000-block of Wisconsin St. for a disturbance where a handgun was used.

No one was hurt by the gunshot, but police arrested two women as a result of their investigation.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is being asked to call Detective Artus at (920) 236-5700. You can remain anonymous by calling Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or using the P3 app for iOS or Android devices.

