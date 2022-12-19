Report: Packers release WR Watkins

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have parted ways with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The move to place the veteran wide out on waivers comes as rookie Romeo Doubs is ready to come back from a high ankle sprain on Monday night against the Rams.

Watkins played in nine games for the Packers this season and had 209 yards on 13 catches, and failed to record a touchdown. The nine year vet out of Florida State signed with the Packers this past offseason as a free agent, and missed significant time this year due to a hamstring issue.

Green Bay has not officially announced the move, and did not have to create a roster spot ahead of the game against the Rams.

