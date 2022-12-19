Report: Packers release WR Watkins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have parted ways with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The move to place the veteran wide out on waivers comes as rookie Romeo Doubs is ready to come back from a high ankle sprain on Monday night against the Rams.

Watkins played in nine games for the Packers this season and had 209 yards on 13 catches, and failed to record a touchdown. The nine year vet out of Florida State signed with the Packers this past offseason as a free agent, and missed significant time this year due to a hamstring issue.

Green Bay has not officially announced the move, and did not have to create a roster spot ahead of the game against the Rams.

