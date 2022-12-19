Packers fans in the stands hope to help Packers win on the field

Packers fans say they'll do what it takes in the stands to beat the Rams on the field.
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The stadium district is buzzing with excitement for Monday night’s primetime game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The crowds at Lambeau Field are getting bigger as kickoff gets closer. The plazas and parking lots are turning into seas of green and gold.

It was a matchup everyone had high hopes for when the NFL schedules first came out, with the Packers taking on the defending Super Bowl champions. Now the teams are fighting to keep the glimmer of Super Bowl hopes alive.

Tailgaters acknowledged some disappointment over how the Packers season has gone, and fans wish this game had bigger playoff implications. However, no one expected that to be the case before the season started.

“It’s slim, but I’ve got good faith in the Pack. We’ll play it. See what happens. But as long as we’re in it, you know, it’s still a chance. We’re still here, right?” Paul Johnson, a fan from Minnesota, said.

“I came in here from Connecticut. I’m here to have a great time. Go Pack Go!” Damon Polzella said.

“I bought my tickets, I want to say, months ago. This trip has been ready to go months ago. Unfortunately, the season is not where we’re going, but that’s not going to stop me from going. I’m going to keep going every season even if they lose. I’m a Cheesehead ‘til I die. Let’s go baby. Go Pack Go!” Junior Ruiz, a Packers fan from California, cheered.

Packers fans told us they’ll do whatever it takes to make sure the stadium is unfriendly territory for the Rams once they take the field. One group of young men told us they drive 18 hours from Louisiana in an RV and they’ll take their shirts off despite the cold to show their commitment to the team.

Most of the fans we saw, though, were bundled up pretty good. Some carried loose blankets.

