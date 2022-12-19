NEW Zoo creating more space for giraffes, new space for snow leopards

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday’s chilly temperatures didn’t stop the NEW Zoo in Suamico from breaking ground on some new animal buildings.

The zoo is building an all-new snow leopard building. The 912-square-foot building will replace the old structure built in 1994 that was originally for baboons. It will double the outside space for the leopards and adds a system for zookeepers if the leopards need to be moved individually.

The zoological society is also adding 3,640 square feet to the giraffe area for indoor exercise space and more hay storage. It provides more room for the giraffes’ general welfare. It would also allow the NEW Zoo to bring in more giraffes for breeding.

The NEW Zoological Society also hopes to raise revenue with both structures providing room for “behind-the-scenes” private viewings and educational encounters.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.