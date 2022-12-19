MORE CLOUDS, WITH LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT

Recent cloud cover has proven to be rather stubborn across the area. Flurries may gently fall during your Monday morning commute. Our skies will be mostly cloudy today with perhaps some peek-a-boo sun at times. High temperatures will reach the lower 20s this afternoon.

Our next weathermaker will bring us some light snow tonight. Most of it will fall around and after the Packers-Rams game. Drivers should watch for slippery roads as they leave Lambeau Field and head home. About an inch of accumulation is possible, with some areas to the NORTHWEST getting 2 or 3 inches. Tonight’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for what looks like a nasty storm late this week... Several inches of snow may fall from Wednesday night through Friday. Since this weathermaker’s exact path is uncertain, it’s a little too early to know how much snow we’ll get. The storm will likely churn up strong winds on Friday and Saturday, which will plunge us deeper into bitter cold air leading into Christmas. This storm bears lots of watching as we get closer to the holiday and any potential travel plans that people may have. Thursday and Friday’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. Light wind. HIGH: 23

TONIGHT: Light snow... About an inch for most. Slippery travel late. LOW: 18, then slowly rising

TUESDAY: Clearing skies. Brisk and nippy. Afternoon temps slowly fall. HIGH: 25 LOW: -3

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cold. Light snow develops at NIGHT... First day of winter! HIGH: 12 LOW: 9, then rising

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow... Several inches likely. Slippery travel. HIGH: 27 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: More accumulating snow. Strong winds, causing blowing & drifting. HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with lingering flakes. Strong winds. Harsh wind chills of -10 to -25 possible. HIGH: 13 LOW: 0

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Bitter cold with less wind. HIGH: 11

