LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT, LATE WEEK BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A cold front from Siberia has moved in. Light snow later tonight, during the Packers game, could make roads slick.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light snow is going to move across the area tonight with anywhere from a coating to 2 1/2″ possible. While not a major weather maker for us, the snow will create slick spots on area roadways during the night and for the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures slowly rise into the 20s by sunrise.

Highs on Tuesday (20s) will be early in the morning. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens during the day as brisk westerly winds set up from 10 to 25 mph. Wind chills fall back into the single digits. If we’re lucky, we’ll squeeze out some much needed sunshine for a few hours.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the teens. Light snow returns by late in the day.

All eyes remain on a major winter storm that will swing out of the Plains and into the Great Lakes region later in the week. This system has the potential to produce snow, blowing snow, very strong wind, and potential blizzard conditions. While the extent of any new snow still remains in doubt, we will at least have to deal with lots of blowing snow since there is a lot already on the ground. Difficult travel may develop by late Thursday and continue into Saturday. Thursday and Friday’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE... Stay tuned for more specifics over the next few days.

Arctic air surges in for Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the teens with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chills during the weekend may be -10° to -25° or colder. While it will be cold, the winds will not be as strong come Christmas Day.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SSE/S 3-10 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow developing. A half inch to 2 1/2″ of snow possible. LOW: 15, then slowly rising

TUESDAY: Clearing skies. Temperatures into the teens by the afternoon. Brisk breezes and numbing chills. HIGH: 25 LOW: -2

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cold. Light snow develops late in the day. First day of winter! HIGH: 14 LOW: 10, then rising

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow... Several inches likely. Slippery travel. Winds increase. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: More accumulating snow. Strong winds, causing blowing & drifting. Potential blizzard conditions. HIGH: 27 LOW: 810

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with lingering flakes. Strong winds. Harsh wind chills of -10 to -25 possible. HIGH: 14 LOW: 0

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sun & clouds. Not as breezy but still bitter cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 14

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at crime scene
Appleton Police investigate shooting incident
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Discover Ice Fishing Kearney brought out experienced ice fishers as well as those who are just...
Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
Oshkosh police investigating stabbing
Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries

Latest News

First Alert Weather
MORE CLOUDS, WITH LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT
First Alert Weather forecast for Dec. 19, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold and snowy, just how the Packers like it
First Alert Weather
MORE CLOUDS, WITH LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT
First Alert Weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 19
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Siberian blast