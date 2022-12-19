LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT, LATE WEEK BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE

Light snow is going to move across the area tonight with anywhere from a coating to 2 1/2″ possible. While not a major weather maker for us, the snow will create slick spots on area roadways during the night and for the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures slowly rise into the 20s by sunrise.

Highs on Tuesday (20s) will be early in the morning. Temperatures will tumble back into the teens during the day as brisk westerly winds set up from 10 to 25 mph. Wind chills fall back into the single digits. If we’re lucky, we’ll squeeze out some much needed sunshine for a few hours.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the teens. Light snow returns by late in the day.

All eyes remain on a major winter storm that will swing out of the Plains and into the Great Lakes region later in the week. This system has the potential to produce snow, blowing snow, very strong wind, and potential blizzard conditions. While the extent of any new snow still remains in doubt, we will at least have to deal with lots of blowing snow since there is a lot already on the ground. Difficult travel may develop by late Thursday and continue into Saturday. Thursday and Friday’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE... Stay tuned for more specifics over the next few days.

Arctic air surges in for Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the teens with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chills during the weekend may be -10° to -25° or colder. While it will be cold, the winds will not be as strong come Christmas Day.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SSE/S 3-10 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow developing. A half inch to 2 1/2″ of snow possible. LOW: 15, then slowly rising

TUESDAY: Clearing skies. Temperatures into the teens by the afternoon. Brisk breezes and numbing chills. HIGH: 25 LOW: -2

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Cold. Light snow develops late in the day. First day of winter! HIGH: 14 LOW: 10, then rising

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow... Several inches likely. Slippery travel. Winds increase. HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: More accumulating snow. Strong winds, causing blowing & drifting. Potential blizzard conditions. HIGH: 27 LOW: 810

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with lingering flakes. Strong winds. Harsh wind chills of -10 to -25 possible. HIGH: 14 LOW: 0

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sun & clouds. Not as breezy but still bitter cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: -2

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 14

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.