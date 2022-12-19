Green Bay Police swear in 7 new officers Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The focus on recruitment at the Green Bay Police Department this year is paying off with the swearing in of seven new officers Monday.

This year alone, the department has filled 20 positions, bringing it closer to 187 fully sworn staff members.

“We do anticipate some retirements next year, so we are still actively hiring and recruiting people, but to be down one vacancy in an agency this size this day is pretty good.”

Recruitment has been a challenge for many agencies across the country. Over the past year, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said the department has invested energy and resources into recruitment. It modernized the process and prioritized emotional intelligence, which is something new this year.

“We are gauging people’s ability to engage in retrospection, see how their thoughts and actions are impacting a situation and how they might be impacting other people and calibrate their response to appropriately de-escalate things,” said Chief Davis.

Chief Davis said the partnership between the Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Packers has also helped with recruitment efforts.

The partnership started in 2016. The Green Bay Packers’ Gameday Security Internship program helps criminal justice students from local tech colleges get some job experience by working security during Packers games. While at the games, the students get to know sworn police officers and make connections.

New officer Ezekiel Stoll was part of that program.

“It helped me so much and got me in contact with Green Bay officers,” said Stoll. “They taught me a lot.”

