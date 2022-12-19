Fourth person convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney says a fourth person was convicted of fraud in the county.

Online court records show Jamie Wells, 54, entered a no-contest plea Monday to a misdemeanor charge of Election Fraud-Falsifying a statement relating to voter registration. The court issued a $300 fine plus costs. Wells was initially charged with felony election fraud, a crime that carries up to 3½ years in prison.

Toney says an investigation found Wells didn’t live in Fond du Lac County when she voted there in the November 3, 2020, election. She used a P.O. Box address as her residential address.

Toney says Wells’s conviction is the last election fraud case in his office involving the use of a P.O. Box on the voter registration.

Since 2021, the D.A.’s office has brought 8 election fraud cases. One resulted in a felony conviction for election fraud by a disqualified person, who was sentenced to 10 days in jail for voting while still on probation. Three cases, including Wells’s, were convicted of misdemeanor election fraud. Two received deferred prosecutions as long as they follow the terms of an agreement with the D.A.’s office.

Two other cases remain open. Both are for felony election fraud, with one involving a person accused of voting more than once, and the other accused of voting without meeting residency requirements.

