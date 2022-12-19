COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Manitowoc light display brightens up holidays for Visitors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since 2011, the Lincoln Park Light display in Manitowoc has been astonishing its visitors.

The display is sponsored by the Lincoln park zoological society, but individuals often sponsor single displays.

Douglas Koch, the Chairman for the Lights of Lincoln park show, says the squirrel is sponsored by the same husband and wife every year. When the husband passed away this year, Douglas asked the woman if she still wanted to sponsor it.

“She said, ‘no, I still want to sponsor that squirrel.’ She said. ‘when I drive through here at Christmas time, that makes my Christmas.’ I mean, such a story. It’s unbelievable. And there are a lot of stories like that that are heartwarming,” said Koch.

Heartwarming, like the Halvorson family’s story. Years ago, Carla Halvorson’s husband passed away. She found a special way to honor his memory during the holidays by sponsoring the deer in the light show.

“They said well ‘we have deer available’ and I’m ‘that’s perfect.’ That was perfect because in our woods here, there’s deer. And he always loved watching the deer,” says Halvorson.

The family’s home light display covers their front yard; Carla says her late husband loved Christmas.

“I have to admit, I was never a Christmas person. Christmas really wasn’t my holiday but Terry just brought it alive,” says Halvorson.

The light show runs through December 29th, and is open every night from5-8 pm. Admission costs a donation of $5 dollars per vehicle.





Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.