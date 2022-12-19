On the Clock: Packers set to host Rams on Monday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are set to take on the Rams Monday night in a game that many thought would be key for postseason positioning. Instead it will be two teams fighting for their playoff lives in prime time. The best panel in the business previews the game and more in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

Who will have a better coaching career when all is said and done, Matt LaFleur or Sean McVay?

The Packers offense needing to get to 30 points a game

Picking off Baker Mayfield

Was the Rams going “all in” to win a Super Bowl a cautionary tale?

