Caroling at the Brown County courthouse

The Bay Port High School vocal ensemble has performed at the courthouse for 30 Christmases
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the season for caroling, and it’s hard to beat the power and tradition felt by a special event at the Brown County courthouse on Friday.

For the 30th year, the Bay Port High School vocal ensemble filled the rotunda with the songs of the holidays.

Photojournalist Steve Hopper captured the sounds of the seasons. Watch (and listen to) the video above.

