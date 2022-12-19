Avoid gameday gridlock: Alternate routes to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Monday night football game at Lambeau Field means a lot more cars on the road in this area at the same time people are heading home from work. Taking an alternate route could help you navigate around potential gameday gridlock.

On Packers game days, about 20,000 cars head to Lambeau Field. We know a lot of people like to come early and tailgate all day. But with this bitter cold and the fact the game is on a weekday, some fans may not be able to head to the stadium until later Monday afternoon.

The Packers recommend some alternate routes.

Most drivers, when they come off Highway 172, they head west on Pilgrim Way to Oneida Street and then north to the stadium. The Packers say another option is to turn east on Pilgrim Way, go to Ashland Avenue, and follow Ashland north to Lombardi Avenue, then take Lombardi west to the stadium.

On Interstate 41, we know the Lombardi exit is usually the busiest. The Packers say another option is to take the West Mason St. exit. Be prepared for roundabouts there, but follow Mason east to Oneida Street and take Oneida south to the Lambeau Field.

Packers fans and people driving home from work are going to have to watch out for each other. No matter which way you go, it’s going to be busy.

So leave yourself a lot of extra time and give other drivers a lot of extra room. In this cold, nobody wants to get out of their car to exchange insurance information with another driver after a fender-bender.

